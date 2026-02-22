Four people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run in County Meath last night.

It comes as gardai appeal for witnesses after a man and woman were killed in a crash in Waterford at lunchtime yesterday.

And in Galway, a woman in her 80s has died after the car she was driving crashed at Eyrecourt last night.

A 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on the Slane Road in Navan at 8.20 last night – she was treated at the scene before being transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she was later pronounced dead.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

Gardai have since arrested a man in his 20’s and a car has been seized for examination.

Separately, a woman in her 80’s died when the car she was driving was in a collision at Eyrecourt, in Co. Galway, shortly after 8pm last night.

And in Waterford, gardai are renewing an appeal for witnesses to a crash between a car and a van on the Tramore Road at lunchtime yesterday.

A man and woman in their 40’s were killed in the collision, while a man in his 50’s and a young boy were brought to hospital for treatment.