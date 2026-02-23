Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HIQA inspection reports largely positive for two Donegal care centres

HIQA has published inspection reports for two designated centres for older people in Donegal, both of which are largely positive.

Larrisa Lodge in Letterkenny recorded two non-compliances, while Killybegs Community Hospital had none.

Larrisa Lodge in Carnamuggagh had 51 residents present during an unannounced inspection in November 2024.

Feedback from residents was generally positive, and it was clear that they were enjoying a good quality of life in the centre.

Non-compliances were recorded in fire precautions and governance and management, while the areas of contract for the provision of services, premises, and residents’ rights were found to be substantially compliant.

Meanwhile, at Killybegs Community Hospital, 20 residents were present during an unannounced inspection last October.

Feedback indicated that residents felt happy living in the centre, and that their care needs were consistently supported by staff.

The premises were found to be substantially compliant in the areas of governance and management, communication difficulties, individual assessment and care planning, protection, and residents’ rights.

