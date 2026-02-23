Local groups encouraged to be part of Letterkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce are calling on sporting groups, dance studios, gymnastic clubs, and community groups to get involved in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will take place on Tuesday March 17th at 3pm, with live entertainment starting at 1pm.

Letterkenny’s parade is the biggest in the county, with many local groups participating every year.

The Chamber are asking anyone wanting to be part of the parade to get in touch with them via 0749124866 and they will send a form.