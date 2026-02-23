Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Local groups encouraged to be part of Letterkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce are calling on sporting groups, dance studios, gymnastic clubs, and community groups to get involved in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will take place on Tuesday March 17th at 3pm, with live entertainment starting at 1pm.

Letterkenny’s parade is the biggest in the county, with many local groups participating every year.

The Chamber are asking anyone wanting to be part of the parade to get in touch with them via 0749124866 and they will send a form.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

st. p pic
News, Top Stories

Local groups encouraged to be part of Letterkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

23 February 2026
636554857_1244622147798096_6228159171978666507_n
News

Women’s Collective Donegal to launch Shaping Local Futures Programme next week

23 February 2026
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

Support meeting being held for those affected by road traffic collisions

23 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Man injured in Inishowen RTC

22 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

st. p pic
News, Top Stories

Local groups encouraged to be part of Letterkenny’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

23 February 2026
636554857_1244622147798096_6228159171978666507_n
News

Women’s Collective Donegal to launch Shaping Local Futures Programme next week

23 February 2026
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

Support meeting being held for those affected by road traffic collisions

23 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Man injured in Inishowen RTC

22 February 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm viable device discovered during security alert in Derry

22 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Three killed in collision on the Armagh Road

22 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube