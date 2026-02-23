National Monuments Service returning to examine possible shipwreck exposed at Ballymastocker Bay

A Donegal based archaeologist says the National Monuments Service will be back in Donegal next month to examine what appears to be the wreckage of a ship that’s been exposed by sand displacement at Ballymastocker Bay.

There’s speculation it may be the wreckage of the Saldana which sunk in 1811.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, John O’Raw acknowledged that is a distinct possibility, but more forensic investigation is needed.

On suggestions that the beach be excavated, Mr O’Raw said that would destroy the wreck that’s there, and the first priority of the investigation is to be as non-invasive as possible………….

You can listen to the full conversation here –

Picture of the wreckage from the Saldanha Commemoration Website