Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

National Monuments Service returning to examine possible shipwreck exposed at Ballymastocker Bay

A Donegal based archaeologist says the National Monuments Service will be back in Donegal next month to examine what appears to be the wreckage of a ship that’s been exposed by sand displacement at Ballymastocker Bay.

There’s speculation it may be the wreckage of the Saldana which sunk in 1811.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, John O’Raw acknowledged that is a distinct possibility, but more forensic investigation is needed.

On suggestions that the beach be excavated, Mr O’Raw said that would destroy the wreck that’s there, and the first priority of the investigation is to be as non-invasive as possible………….

 

You can listen to the full conversation here –

Picture of the wreckage from the Saldanha Commemoration Website 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

saldanha
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Monuments Service returning to examine possible shipwreck exposed at Ballymastocker Bay

23 February 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Teenage boy has nose broken in Derry sectarian hate crime

23 February 2026
nifrs
News, Top Stories

Omagh police investigate deliberate fire on Crevenagh Road

23 February 2026
mackerel_scanning
News

Minister Dooley to highlight need for mackerel stock recovery and fair catch in Brussels today

23 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

saldanha
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Monuments Service returning to examine possible shipwreck exposed at Ballymastocker Bay

23 February 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Teenage boy has nose broken in Derry sectarian hate crime

23 February 2026
nifrs
News, Top Stories

Omagh police investigate deliberate fire on Crevenagh Road

23 February 2026
mackerel_scanning
News

Minister Dooley to highlight need for mackerel stock recovery and fair catch in Brussels today

23 February 2026
641123557_1359045929593190_4295453118239931252_n
News, Top Stories

Police warn public after seizures of fake perfumes, cigarettes and cash in Omagh

23 February 2026
ATU Welcome
News

ATU Donegal graduates urged to register for Seanad election by Thursday

23 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube