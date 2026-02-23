Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nearly 1,000 medical flights between Donegal and Dublin last year

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services says almost 1,000 medically related flights were recorded in a single year.

Last year, the group logged 958 individual flight legs on the Donegal to Dublin Public Service Obligation route.

The flights were used by cancer patients travelling for treatment, as well as the carers who accompanied them.

Almost €40,000 was spent on those journeys, funded entirely through community fundraising.

The organisation says a Public Service Obligation route must provide reliable, same day access for patients.

It warns that without a workable midday return service, a single cancellation can disrupt critical treatment plans.

nifrs
News, Top Stories

Omagh police investigate deliberate fire on Crevenagh Road

23 February 2026
mackerel_scanning
News

Minister Dooley to highlight need for mackerel stock recovery and fair catch in Brussels today

23 February 2026
641123557_1359045929593190_4295453118239931252_n
News, Top Stories

Police warn public after seizures of fake perfumes, cigarettes and cash in Omagh

23 February 2026
ATU Welcome
News

ATU Donegal graduates urged to register for Seanad election by Thursday

23 February 2026
