New project to tackle blood donation anxiety unveiled

A new project aimed at making donating blood easier for those with anxiety around needles is being unveiled today.

Mixed-reality technology will allow for distraction while donating blood and is being unveiled by Abbott in Sligo in collaboration with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

It is hoped that this project will eventually be used on a national scale to help younger people donate and return to donate in the future.

Donal Bermingham, Division Vice President, Research & Development at Abbott Transfusion Medicine, says this is important work:

Top Stories, Audio, News

Forsa calls for clarity on SNA numbers

23 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 23/02/2026

23 February 2026

