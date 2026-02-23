Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Nursing home sector warns of serious gaps in key supports

The latest Nursing Homes Ireland Scorecard has highlighted what it describes as ongoing and serious gaps in key supports for the sector.

The report examines four commitments in the Programme for Government, including the Fair Deal Scheme, career pathways for healthcare assistants, the number of public nursing home beds and pricing under the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

It says there has been limited progress, and in some areas a failure, to meet targets on public bed capacity and funding arrangements.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, says the Government must now deliver on its promises:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nifrs
News, Top Stories

Omagh police investigate deliberate fire on Crevenagh Road

23 February 2026
mackerel_scanning
News

Minister Dooley to highlight need for mackerel stock recovery and fair catch in Brussels today

23 February 2026
641123557_1359045929593190_4295453118239931252_n
News, Top Stories

Police warn public after seizures of fake perfumes, cigarettes and cash in Omagh

23 February 2026
ATU Welcome
News

ATU Donegal graduates urged to register for Seanad election by Thursday

23 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

nifrs
News, Top Stories

Omagh police investigate deliberate fire on Crevenagh Road

23 February 2026
mackerel_scanning
News

Minister Dooley to highlight need for mackerel stock recovery and fair catch in Brussels today

23 February 2026
641123557_1359045929593190_4295453118239931252_n
News, Top Stories

Police warn public after seizures of fake perfumes, cigarettes and cash in Omagh

23 February 2026
ATU Welcome
News

ATU Donegal graduates urged to register for Seanad election by Thursday

23 February 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Top Stories

Nearly 1,000 medical flights between Donegal and Dublin last year

23 February 2026
elderly care
News, Audio

Nursing home sector warns of serious gaps in key supports

23 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube