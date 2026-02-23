Nursing home sector warns of serious gaps in key supports

The latest Nursing Homes Ireland Scorecard has highlighted what it describes as ongoing and serious gaps in key supports for the sector.

The report examines four commitments in the Programme for Government, including the Fair Deal Scheme, career pathways for healthcare assistants, the number of public nursing home beds and pricing under the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

It says there has been limited progress, and in some areas a failure, to meet targets on public bed capacity and funding arrangements.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, says the Government must now deliver on its promises: