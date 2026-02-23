Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over €86,000 to Donegal under dairy beef welfare scheme

 

141 Donegal farmers will share in €86,262 as part of year two of the CAP Strategic Plan Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

This was announced today by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, who revealed a national package of €5.98m.

The scheme aims to provide support to dairy farmers to improve the animal health and welfare of the national dairy herd by using better genetic merit beef sires.

Applications for the scheme will reopen in April, but farmers who have applied before are included automatically.

Payment of €20 per eligible calf (up to a maximum of 50 calves per applicant herd) will be made to eligible participants.

These payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

