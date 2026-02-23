Police confirm a man in his 70s has died after house fire in Derry

The PSNI have confirmed a man aged in his seventies has died following a fire at a house in the Waterside area of Derry.

All three emergency services attended the scene of the blaze at a house on Limavady Road, which was reported at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances of the fire; however, at this time, it is not being treated as suspicious.

Part of Limavady Road was closed to traffic for a time, as emergency services dealt with the blaze, but has now reopened.