Police in Derry seeking vehicle involved in collision with a scooter on Friday night

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving an electric scooter and a vehicle on Friday night last.

It happened just before 8pm on Iniscarn Road.

The vehicle reported to have been involved is described as being green-coloured.

The boy riding the electric scooter attended hospital as a precaution following the incident.

Police are urging  the driver of the vehicle involved to contact them, as well as anyone who information or footage which could assist enquiries.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1621 20/02/26.  A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

 

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Police in Derry seeking vehicle involved in collision with a scooter on Friday night

23 February 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Police confirm a man in his 70s has died after house fire in Derry

23 February 2026
milking cows
News, Top Stories

Over €86,000 to Donegal under dairy beef welfare scheme

23 February 2026
blood donation
News, Audio, Top Stories

New project to tackle blood donation anxiety unveiled

23 February 2026
Advertisement

