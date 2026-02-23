Police in Derry seeking vehicle involved in collision with a scooter on Friday night

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving an electric scooter and a vehicle on Friday night last.

It happened just before 8pm on Iniscarn Road.

The vehicle reported to have been involved is described as being green-coloured.

The boy riding the electric scooter attended hospital as a precaution following the incident.

Police are urging the driver of the vehicle involved to contact them, as well as anyone who information or footage which could assist enquiries.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1621 20/02/26. A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/