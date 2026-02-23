Police warn public after seizures of fake perfumes, cigarettes and cash in Omagh

Probationer officers from Omagh’s C Section Local Policing Team have carried out their first proactive operation this week, searching two properties in the Omagh and Beragh areas.

The searches uncovered kilos of suspected counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes, thousands of pounds in cash, ammunition, and large amounts of fake perfumes and clothing.

Police warn these “cheap” items can be dangerous, containing harmful chemicals or unregulated tobacco.

Buying them can also fund organised crime, including gangs involved in drug dealing and human trafficking, causing real harm to local communities.