PSNI name three people killed in crash on the Armagh-Tyrone border

The PSNI has confirmed the names of three people who died following a serious three-vehicle collision in the Armagh Road area of Moy on Saturday evening, 21st February.

They were 48-year-old John Guy, 31-year-old Conor Quinn, and 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry, all from the local area.

John, Conor, and Laura were travelling together in the same vehicle – a red BMW, along with another female passenger who was also injured.

Two people travelling in a Volkswagen Amarok reported injuries that required medical treatment – while the driver of a white Audi Q3, also involved in the collision, reported minor injuries.