Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

PSNI name three people killed in crash on the Armagh-Tyrone border

The PSNI has confirmed the names of three people who died following a serious three-vehicle collision in the Armagh Road area of Moy on Saturday evening, 21st February.

They were 48-year-old John Guy, 31-year-old Conor Quinn, and 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry, all from the local area.

John, Conor, and Laura were travelling together in the same vehicle – a red BMW, along with another female passenger who was also injured.

Two people travelling in a Volkswagen Amarok reported injuries that required medical treatment – while the driver of a white Audi Q3, also involved in the collision, reported minor injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

PSNI name three people killed in crash on the Armagh-Tyrone border

23 February 2026
National Lottery
News

Buncrana lottery player wins €500,000

23 February 2026
archibald
News, Audio, Top Stories

Archibald is ‘open to persuasion’ on need for legislation to tackle regional imbalance

23 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Police in Derry seeking vehicle involved in collision with a scooter on Friday night

23 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

PSNI name three people killed in crash on the Armagh-Tyrone border

23 February 2026
National Lottery
News

Buncrana lottery player wins €500,000

23 February 2026
archibald
News, Audio, Top Stories

Archibald is ‘open to persuasion’ on need for legislation to tackle regional imbalance

23 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Police in Derry seeking vehicle involved in collision with a scooter on Friday night

23 February 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Police confirm a man in his 70s has died after house fire in Derry

23 February 2026
milking cows
News, Top Stories

Over €86,000 to Donegal under dairy beef welfare scheme

23 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube