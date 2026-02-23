Road resurfacing project underway at Lincoln Court on Derry’s Waterside

A £320,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme has commenced today at Lincoln Court on Derry’s Waterside.

The resurfacing scheme will extend along the entire length of the loop road at Lincoln Courts from both of its junctions with the B530 Rossdowney Road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is thanking residents, local community groups and businesses for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.

The Department for Infrastructure says to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a traffic management priority system within Lincoln Courts, and access will be maintained from one of the accesses from the Rossdowney Road.

The Department says it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

The preparatory civils works are expected to be complete by Friday March 27th, after which the carriageway resurfacing will commence.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, it’s hoped the works will be substantially complete by Friday April 17th.