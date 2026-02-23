Women’s Collective Donegal to launch Shaping Local Futures Programme next week

Women’s Collective Ireland’s Donegal branch are set to launch their Women Shaping Local Futures Programme next week.

The online sessions will take place from the 5th of March until the 23rd of April.

The free blended learning programme is designed to celebrate, support, and empower women across Donegal and Leitrim.

Women’s Collective Donegal say the programme will allow participants to:

explore community leadership, equality and human rights

learn about local government structures in Ireland

share lived experiences and support one another

build confidence and recognise your leadership potential

Five online group sessions will take place on March 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th and April 23rd, from 7pm until 9pm each evening.

An overnight residential will take place in Sligo at 12pm on Thursday April 16th and at 3pm on Friday April 17th.

Women’s Collective Donegal say spaces are limited and if you’d like to take part in the programme, please register your expression of interest here: https://forms.gle/i7cevJw8E8HysVwdA and Women’s Collective Ireland-Donegal will be in contact with you.