ATU Donegal women stay on course to retain O’Regan Cup

ATU Donegal Women Soccer

ATU Donegal womens’s soccer side are through to another O’Regan Cup final and did so in convincing fashion this afternoon in Sligo.

The Letterkenny College beat TUS Mid West 8-0 at Ray McSharry Park.

The goals were scored by the Loughrey sisters Jodie and Kerri who bagged two each, Caitlin Doherty also netted a brace with two more, while Caitlin Fletcher and Elle Long also netted.

ATU are chasing back to back titles having won the competition outright last year.

In the final they will play the winners of Wednesday’s semi final between Maynooth and MTU Cork.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

