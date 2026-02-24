ATU partners in new €34m HealthTech hub

A €34m research-led HealthTech hub has been launched at the University of Galway.

It’s a collaborative project between the University of Galway, ATU, and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Launched today, the new ARC hub programme hopes to position the northern and western regions as global leaders in healthcare technology.

The aim of the hub is to focus on developing solutions to improve chronic disease management and capitalising on high-potential technologies such as smart implants and AI.

23 projects have already been selected for their strong potential to improve patient outcomes.

ATU President, Dr. Orla Flynn, said: “Through this collaboration, we are supporting the development of new technologies, strengthening research, and creating clearer pathways for bringing scientific discovery into real‑world healthcare solutions.”