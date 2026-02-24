Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
ATU partners in new €34m HealthTech hub

A €34m research-led HealthTech hub has been launched at the University of Galway.

It’s a collaborative project between the University of Galway, ATU, and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Launched today, the new ARC hub programme hopes to position the northern and western regions as global leaders in healthcare technology.

The aim of the hub is to focus on developing solutions to improve chronic disease management and capitalising on high-potential technologies such as smart implants and AI.

23 projects have already been selected for their strong potential to improve patient outcomes.

ATU President, Dr. Orla Flynn, said: “Through this collaboration, we are supporting the development of new technologies, strengthening research, and creating clearer pathways for bringing scientific discovery into real‑world healthcare solutions.”

639683525_1314850350677313_6611647387834712012_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flight and Services to meet Transport Minister today

24 February 2026
SNAs
News, Audio, Top Stories

No SNA cuts for incoming school year

24 February 2026
DCB House 1
News, Top Stories

Government to expand DCB scheme to Dublin and Wexford

24 February 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Omagh Road closed following serious collision

24 February 2026
Advertisement

