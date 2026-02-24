Daft rent report shows numerous price increases in Donegal

Daft.ie has released their 2025 rental report, which details rental prices during the final quarter of last year.

A snapshot of the average rent, excluding Galway, increased across the board in Donegal compared to late 2024.

A two-bed apartment saw an increase of 4.7% to €1,169, while the monthly rent of a two-bed home rose 4.8% to €1,144.

The highest increase in monthly rent year-on-year was in the price of a one-bed apartment, which jumped 14.1% to €1,002.

Renting a room in a house also saw increases across the board, with a double room in a home which included an ensuite increased by 14.4% to €590.

A double room in an apartment, with an ensuite, saw a price increase of 11.7% per month to €596.

