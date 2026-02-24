Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Early-morning fire at vacant Moville house believed to be deliberate

It is believed that an early-morning fire at a vacant house in Moville was deliberately set.

Gardaí are investigating the blaze, which was reported at around 5.15 am on the Moville Road on Saturday last.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was brought under control before significant damage occurred.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have travelled in the area between 4.30 am and 5.30 am with a dash-cam to make the footage available. They are also asking anyone with relevant information to come forward.

