Gardai investigating attempted burglary in Donegal Town

Gardai are investigating an incident in Donegal Town in which two men were disturbed as they prepared to enter a house.

It happened at a house on the Ballybofey Road, Drumlonagher on Saturday evening between approximately 5.50pm and 6.05pm.

A black car, possibly an Audi A3 or a VW Golf, pulled up at a house. Two men exited the car,  which was immediately driven away.

They were of average height, dressed in black clothing and wearing black baseball caps, with scarves covering their faces.

They went to the rear of the house and started to look in the windows. One of the men then entered the porch via an unlocked door. Both men took off on
foot upon being disturbed.

Nothing was stolen.

Gardai are asking anybody who may have travelled along that busy stretch of road between Drumlonagher roundabout and Donegal Town or the
surrounding areas with a dash-cam between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on that date, to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon may be contacted on 071-9858530.

