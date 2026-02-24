Gardai issue advice after car break-ins in Letterkenny and Rathmullan

Gardai in Donegal have offered advice on car security after bags were taken from three cars in recent days.

Between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday last, two cars were broken into in Drumany, Letterkenny. Passenger windows were smashed in both, with handbags stolen from the seats.

One was a pink white M&S bag which contained an MK black wallet, various documents and cards, and a small sum of cash.

The other bag was a black ‘Guess’ handbag, containing a card wallet, various bank cards, gift cards and a set of car keys with a teddy keyring.

Letterkenny Gardai are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.

The following day, at a car park on the Pier Road in Rathmullan, a car was entered between 9am and 5pm. No damage was caused.

A black Zara handbag containing a purse was taken from the seat. The purse was later found a short distance away, with a small sum of cash missing.

Milford Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Gardai are advising people to park in well lit areas, ensure their vehicles are locked, remove any valuable items, and not to leave anything of value within view in the

vehicle.