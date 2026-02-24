Jewellery stolen in house break-in at Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny

A quantity of jewellery has been stolen from a house at Sprackburn Drive in Letterkenny.

Gardaí say the rear door of the house was forced open between 3.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday last, with damage also caused to a rear window.

Sixs gold rings, a silver ring and a gold bracelet with the initials ‘Mmc’ embossed on it were taken.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed any type of suspicious activity, vehicles or people in that area between those times, to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-91-67100.

Meanwhile, the Garda Confidential Line can be contacted at on 1800 666 111.