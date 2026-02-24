Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jewellery stolen in house break-in at Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny

A quantity of jewellery has been stolen from a house at Sprackburn Drive in Letterkenny.

Gardaí say the rear door of the house was forced open between 3.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday last, with damage also caused to a rear window.

Sixs gold rings, a silver ring and a gold bracelet with the initials ‘Mmc’ embossed on it were taken.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed any type of suspicious activity, vehicles or people in that area between those times, to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-91-67100.

Meanwhile, the Garda Confidential Line can be contacted at on 1800 666 111.

Top Stories

ukraine ireland flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin defends opposition to €90bn Ukraine loan

24 February 2026
Comm Hospital 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal set for €35.9 million boost under HSE building plan

24 February 2026
donegal airport
News

€45 million to be allocated to regional airports over next five years

24 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 24/02/2026

24 February 2026
Advertisement

