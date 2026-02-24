Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI confirm a man has died following A5 collision

 

 

The PSNI have confirmed that a man aged 36 has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Garvaghy area.

This happened shortly before 10.15pm yesterday evening when police received a report of a collision involving a white Audi A6 and a silver Nissan Micra on the A5 Omagh Road.

Officers from the PSNI attended the scene with other emergency services, where the driver of the Nissan Micra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Omagh Road, between Ballygawley and Omagh, which was closed in both directions, has now fully reopened.

Police are appealing for any information to help with enquiries.

