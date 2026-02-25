Donegal LCSP hold first public meeting in Lifford

The first public meeting of the Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership is under way in Lifford.

The LCSP held its first meeting in private in November, with Cllr Gerry McMonagle elected to the chair.

It brings together local politicians, community groups, Gardaí, Tusla, the HSE, ETB and other bodies and agencies.

The Co-Ordinator of the partnership is Francis Conaghan.

He says this initiative will ensure that the Local Community Safety Plan being prepared for Donegal will reflect the views and needs of community representatives…….