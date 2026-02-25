Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal LCSP holds it’s first public meeting

The first public meeting of the Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership has taken place today in Lifford.

This group has replaced the previous Joint Policing Committee

It brings together local representatives, community groups, Gardaí, Tusla, the HSE, ETB as well as other groups together

Speaking to Highland Radio News after the meeting, Chairperson Cllr Gerry McMonagle urged people to participate in a national consultation that accompanies the work on formulating the local plan.

He says today’s meeting represented a good start to the LCSP’s work……………..

 

You can access that survey by clicking THIS LINK, or scanning the QR code –

