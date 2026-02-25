Donegal Minister criticises pause on AstroTurf funding after Dundalk incident

A Donegal minister believes the Government has made the wrong decision in pausing funding for AstroTurf pitches for League of Ireland clubs following an incident in Dundalk.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue said everyone should not be punished for the actions of a few.

On Friday night, flares were thrown onto the new facilities at Oriel Park, causing them to catch fire less than 20 minutes after the official opening.

The incident prompted Senior Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan to suspend all future funding until he receives a response from the FAI and the League of Ireland on how they plan to protect investments and ensure the safety of those attending football matches.