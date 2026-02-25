Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Donegal Minister criticises pause on AstroTurf funding after Dundalk incident

A Donegal minister believes the Government has made the wrong decision in pausing funding for AstroTurf pitches for League of Ireland clubs following an incident in Dundalk.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue said everyone should not be punished for the actions of a few.

On Friday night, flares were thrown onto the new facilities at Oriel Park, causing them to catch fire less than 20 minutes after the official opening.

The incident prompted Senior Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan to suspend all future funding until he receives a response from the FAI and the League of Ireland on how they plan to protect investments and ensure the safety of those attending football matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LIS Road
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive €1.2 million for rural roads under Local Improvement Scheme

25 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 25/02/2026

25 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Seanad hears concern over lack of vascular team at Letterkenny University Hospital

25 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Two teens dead following St Johnston road tragedy

25 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

LIS Road
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive €1.2 million for rural roads under Local Improvement Scheme

25 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 25/02/2026

25 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Seanad hears concern over lack of vascular team at Letterkenny University Hospital

25 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Two teens dead following St Johnston road tragedy

25 February 2026
ocean sea
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland launches first ever Maritime Security Strategy

25 February 2026
donegal airport 1
News

Government announces €45 Million Regional Airports Programme including Donegal

25 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube