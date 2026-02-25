Donegal residents encouraged to engage in EU Coastal Policy Consultation

A Midlands–Northwest MEP is urging people in Donegal’s coastal communities to take part in the EU’s new public consultation on coastal policy.

MEP Nina Carberry, Vice Chair of the European Parliament’s Seas, Rivers & Islands Intergroup, says it is vital to hear directly from local communities on tourism, renewable energy, sustainable fishing, and EU regional development.

Donegal has over 1,100 km of coastline, with 65 percent of the population living near the sea.

Carberry added that, especially in light of recent cuts to fishing quotas, it is important for the public to make their voices heard:

