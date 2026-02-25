Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government announces €45 Million Regional Airports Programme including Donegal

The Government has announced the new Regional Airports Programme for 2026 to 2030, which will provide almost €45 million in capital investment for regional airports, including Donegal.

Under the Programme, Donegal Airport will continue to receive funding to support connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the northwest.

Current supports include the Public Service Obligation air service linking Donegal and Dublin, which has been the subject of a large campaign over contract changes which take effect today.

Plans expected later this year to introduce a similar service between Dublin and Derry.

Ministers say the Programme will help regional airports meet international safety standards, invest in sustainability measures, and ensure rural communities remain connected to national and global markets.

Top Stories

MEP Nina Carberry
Audio, News

Donegal residents encouraged to engage in EU Coastal Policy Consultation

25 February 2026
LIS Road
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive €1.2 million for rural roads under Local Improvement Scheme

25 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 25/02/2026

25 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Seanad hears concern over lack of vascular team at Letterkenny University Hospital

25 February 2026
Advertisement

