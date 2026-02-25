Government announces €45 Million Regional Airports Programme including Donegal

The Government has announced the new Regional Airports Programme for 2026 to 2030, which will provide almost €45 million in capital investment for regional airports, including Donegal.

Under the Programme, Donegal Airport will continue to receive funding to support connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the northwest.

Current supports include the Public Service Obligation air service linking Donegal and Dublin, which has been the subject of a large campaign over contract changes which take effect today.

Plans expected later this year to introduce a similar service between Dublin and Derry.

Ministers say the Programme will help regional airports meet international safety standards, invest in sustainability measures, and ensure rural communities remain connected to national and global markets.