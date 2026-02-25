SNA says cuts would put teachers under pressure

A demonstration is currently taking place in Buncrana in support of SNA staff.

This is one of many protests due to take place after the review into SNAs was launched and subsequently paused by the Government recently.

Bernie McKinney is an SNA in St Oran’s National School, one of the schools that were told would have the number of SNAs cut.

Having worked there for a number of years, she says it was difficult to hear she may have been assigned to another school.

She says given the class sizes and slow pace of assessment and diagnosis, teachers at her school would have been under pressure: