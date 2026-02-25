Two teens dead following St Johnston road tragedy

Two nineteen year old men have been killed in a collision in St Johnston, while a third has been rushed to Belfast for treatment in hospital.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the tragedy.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision, involving a lorry and a car, which occurred at around 11.15pm.
One of the passengers in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have been brought to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.
The second passenger was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.
The male driver of the car, also aged nineteen, was brought to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast.
No other injuries have been were reported.
The R236 remains closed as Gardaí examine the scene. They’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward – and officers especially want to speak with anyone in the area between quarter to 11 and quarter to midnight last night.
Garda statement in full –
|Witness Appeal: Fatal Road Traffic Collision, St. Johnston, Co. Donegal, 24th February 2026
|
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision at St. Johnston, Co. Donegal, yesterday, Tuesday 24th February 2026.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision, involving a lorry and a car, which occurred at around 11.15pm.
A male passenger of the car (aged in his late teens) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His remains were conveyed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.
A second male passenger (aged in his late teens) was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.
The male driver of the car (also in his late teens) was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.
No other injuries were reported at the time.
The R236 road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday 24th February 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.