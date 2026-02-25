Two teens dead following St Johnston road tragedy

Two nineteen year old men have been killed in a collision in St Johnston, while a third has been rushed to Belfast for treatment in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the tragedy.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision, involving a lorry and a car, which occurred at around 11.15pm.

One of the passengers in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have been brought to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The second passenger was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.

The male driver of the car, also aged nineteen, was brought to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast.

No other injuries have been were reported.

The R236 remains closed as Gardaí examine the scene. They’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward – and officers especially want to speak with anyone in the area between quarter to 11 and quarter to midnight last night.

Garda statement in full –