Body recovered at Slieve League following search operation

A body has been recovered at Slieve League following reports of a missing person at 5pm on Tuesday.

Killybegs Coast Guard was subsequently tasked by Malin Head MRSC and an initial search was carried out by Rescue 118 helicopter, assisted by An Garda Síochána.

It was later decided to stand down and return to base.

At first light, Rescue 118 resumed the search and identified an area of significance.

The Bunbeg Coast Guard Drone Team was deployed and provided aerial support over the search area.

The Coast Guard climbing team subsequently located the casualty and safely transferred them to the top of the cliff, where a doctor pronounced them dead.

Killybegs Coast Guard has extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.