Buncrana SNA protest receives strong support

Market Square in Buncrana was flooded with people protesting the proposed cuts to SNAs yesterday evening, despite the government stating they would not go ahead.

The assurance that reductions would not be made was for the 2026/27 academic year.

Campaigners said the pause is not a solution or cause for celebration.

One protestor, Geraldine Devlin, is an SNA in Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana.

She has worked for 25 years and was in one of the first autism units in Donegal.

She says there was a time when she could give her attention to one child, but that is no longer the case: