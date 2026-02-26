Canning seeks clarity after Garda raids on rural pubs

The Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership has been told a debate is needed on garda treatment of rural pubs.

Cllr Paul Canning told the meeting that bars in the Newtowncunningham, Killea and Carrigans area were raided at the weekend.

He said the bars had stopped serving at half past midnight, but people were waiting inside them waiting for taxis.

However, when the gardai arrived they were ordered outside on to the pavement.

Cllr Canning says this highlights a problem in rural areas that must be addressed…………