Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Canning seeks clarity after Garda raids on rural pubs

The Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership has been told a debate is needed on garda treatment of rural pubs.

Cllr Paul Canning told the meeting that bars in the Newtowncunningham, Killea and Carrigans area were raided at the weekend.

He said the bars had stopped serving at half past midnight, but people were waiting inside them waiting for taxis.

However, when the gardai arrived they were ordered outside on to the pavement.

Cllr Canning says this highlights a problem in rural areas that must be addressed…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LucidTalk-Icon
News, Audio, Top Stories

New poll shows support for North-West economic region

26 February 2026
Gambling
News, Audio

Students struggling in culture of gambling new report finds

26 February 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two victims of St Johnston road collision named locally

26 February 2026
SNA cuts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana SNA protest receives strong support

26 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

LucidTalk-Icon
News, Audio, Top Stories

New poll shows support for North-West economic region

26 February 2026
Gambling
News, Audio

Students struggling in culture of gambling new report finds

26 February 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two victims of St Johnston road collision named locally

26 February 2026
SNA cuts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana SNA protest receives strong support

26 February 2026
ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
News, Audio

ESRI reports short school absence hurts education achievement

26 February 2026
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH needs more ambulances and an Emergency Department extension – McMonagle

26 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube