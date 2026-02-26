Creighton & Regan to take on European Rally Championship

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton will tackle the 2026 European Rally Championship with Tagai Racing Technology, representing Stellantis Motorsport in the seven-round series.

The reigning British Rally Champion will contest a full ERC campaign for the first time, alongside co-driver Liam Regan, the pair now entering their 13th year together. Their quest for ERC success begins on April’s Andalusia Rally.

Creighton, a member of the Donegal Motor Club will start the opening round in a Citroën C3 Rally2 before transitioning to the all-new Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale during the season.

The partnership with Stellantis Motorsport will provide the 28-year-old with engineering support in a championship bid also backed by Michelin and the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

Speaking on the Krunching Gears Podcast, which will be out on Friday, William says it a natural progression to step up to the ERC:

Last year brought one of the standout results of Creighton’s career as he claimed the British Rally Championship title, the latest in a string of major honours that includes the 2023 Junior World Rally Championship and 2021 Junior BRC titles.

This year’s ERC calendar features five asphalt events in Spain, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Wales, along with two gravel rounds in Sweden and Portugal.

Creighton claimed both gravel and asphalt rally wins during his BRC title success last year and will look to carry that Rally2 form onto ERC’s varied mix of asphalt and gravel events.

2026 FIA European Rally Championship calendar:

17-19 April: Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena (Asphalt)

22-24 May: Royal Rally of Scandinavia (Gravel)

3-5 July: Rally di Roma Capitale (Asphalt)

24-26 July: Rally Poland (Asphalt)

14-16 August: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt)

4-6 September: Rali Ceredigion (Asphalt)

23-25 October: Rally Five Cities North of Portugal (Gravel)