DCIL launch Strategic Plan to expand services in Donegal

The Donegal Centre for Independent Living has launched its Strategic Plan 2025–2028.

The organisation provided 80,800 personal assistance hours to 100 people last year.

One of the key priorities under the plan is to extend the existing building in Ballymacool to provide training in a replicated home environment.

The planning and design phases have been completed, and capital funding is now being sought.

Operations Manager Jonathan McLaughlin said there is a unique opportunity, as Donegal County Council is due to build independent living social housing as part of a 172-house development on surrounding land:

Louise Callaghan has been a DCIL Leader for 10 years and features in a new social media campaign video describing what a DCIL PA does.

She says it’s different to home help services, which focuses on physical tasks which must be completed within the allocated timeframe, where as the role of the PA is that of a social nature, often leaving the home setting.

During the launch, the importance of support local organisations to support people with disabilities was stressed.

Louise says dignity is at the core of the DCIL: