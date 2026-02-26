Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Doherty and Harris clash once again on the floor of the Dail

The Leas Ceann Comhairle has again intervened in a Thursday row involving Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Simon Harris.

The Government’s being criticised ahead of upcoming changes to rent rules, with Opposition parties describing it as a win for large investors.

The reforms come into effect on Sunday, meaning landlords will be able to reset rents to market rates for new tenants.

Current tenancies won’t be affected and typical rental agreements will run for six years.

Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty told the Dail renters are losing out……….

However Tanaiste Simon Harris disputed Sinn Fein’s claim, accusing them of hypocrisy.

That led to exchanges across the floor of the Dail………

You can listen to the full exchange here…….

candle
Body recovered at Slieve League following search operation

26 February 2026
Pearse Dail DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash once again on the floor of the Dail

26 February 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes DCB retrospective payments, but acknowledges slow pace of progress

26 February 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

102 admitted patients without beds in the North West

26 February 2026
Advertisement

