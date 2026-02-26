Doherty and Harris clash once again on the floor of the Dail

The Leas Ceann Comhairle has again intervened in a Thursday row involving Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Simon Harris.

The Government’s being criticised ahead of upcoming changes to rent rules, with Opposition parties describing it as a win for large investors.

The reforms come into effect on Sunday, meaning landlords will be able to reset rents to market rates for new tenants.

Current tenancies won’t be affected and typical rental agreements will run for six years.

Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty told the Dail renters are losing out……….

However Tanaiste Simon Harris disputed Sinn Fein’s claim, accusing them of hypocrisy.

That led to exchanges across the floor of the Dail………

