Government’s record on ‘Vision Zero’ targets questioned in the Dail chamber

The Junior Transport Minister says there needs to be an honest conversation about road behaviour.

Minister Jerry Buttimer was answering questions in the Dail this morning from Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, who said the government is nowhere near reaching its Vision Zero road safety targets.

Both offered their condolences to the families and friends of recent road tragedies, including the 18-year-olds from Derry who lost their lives this week in St Johnston.

Deputy Whitmore says these deaths are avoidable……

