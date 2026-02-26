Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
iCARE Chair questions respect amid SNA funding concerns

The Chairperson of iCARE Inishowen, Doreen Friel, questioned where basic respect had gone for parents and educators amid the ongoing SNA controversy.

A crowd gathered in Buncrana yesterday to protest potential cuts to Special Needs Assistants, raising concerns for children with additional needs in Donegal schools.

The Department of Education has given reassurances that no cuts are planned and that SNA numbers are increasing year on year.

The Government recently approved an emergency €19 million in additional funding after nearly 200 schools were told they could lose posts.

Doreen, who is also a retired teacher, added that those on the ground need to be listened to:

