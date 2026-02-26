Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

LUH needs more ambulances and an Emergency Department extension – McMonagle

The Regional Health Forum has been told that new pre-fabs are to be erected to augment the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital, but there will be no increase in capacity.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says an increase bed numbers and staffing must be prioritised, particularly as the frequency of ambulances waiting for long periods to transfer patients into the ED continues to pose a major challenge.

When Cllr Mc Monagle asked how many ambulances there are to cover Donegal, he was told there are ten.

However, he says one night recently, there were 12 ambulances queuing outside the department, and this highlights the need both for more ambulances, and a full extension to the ED.……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LucidTalk-Icon
News, Audio, Top Stories

New poll shows support for North-West economic region

26 February 2026
Gambling
News, Audio

Students struggling in culture of gambling new report finds

26 February 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two victims of St Johnston road collision named locally

26 February 2026
SNA cuts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana SNA protest receives strong support

26 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

LucidTalk-Icon
News, Audio, Top Stories

New poll shows support for North-West economic region

26 February 2026
Gambling
News, Audio

Students struggling in culture of gambling new report finds

26 February 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two victims of St Johnston road collision named locally

26 February 2026
SNA cuts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana SNA protest receives strong support

26 February 2026
ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
News, Audio

ESRI reports short school absence hurts education achievement

26 February 2026
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH needs more ambulances and an Emergency Department extension – McMonagle

26 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube