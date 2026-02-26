LUH needs more ambulances and an Emergency Department extension – McMonagle

The Regional Health Forum has been told that new pre-fabs are to be erected to augment the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital, but there will be no increase in capacity.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says an increase bed numbers and staffing must be prioritised, particularly as the frequency of ambulances waiting for long periods to transfer patients into the ED continues to pose a major challenge.

When Cllr Mc Monagle asked how many ambulances there are to cover Donegal, he was told there are ten.

However, he says one night recently, there were 12 ambulances queuing outside the department, and this highlights the need both for more ambulances, and a full extension to the ED.……………