New update into the case against Edward Gallagher

A solicitor representing a Priest facing charges of sexual communication with a child and possession of indecent images of children has said that each review into the case “seemed to get longer and longer.”

58-year-old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park, Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child between April 2 and April 17 2025.

A further seven charges include inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 last year, as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

At today’s hearing, a prosecutor said that a report on the categorisation of the images was still outstanding, and when that is received, a full file would be ready.

Defence Solicitor, Derwin Harvey, said that when the case was last mentioned, they had been told the report would be ready in one week.

He said that he was “trying to keep a short leash” on the case, as with every appearance, the delay got longer.

Mr. Harvey said his client had been in custody since last April.

The case was adjourned until March 26, and Gallagher remains in custody.