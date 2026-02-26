Petition launched to secure road safety measures in St Johnston

An online petition has been launched calling for the provision of new signage and speed ramp on the R236 into St Johnston.

The petition organiser, Donna Marie Reynolds, says the road has been a serious concern due to numerous collisions, the most recent being Tuesday night’s tragedy in which two 19 year old men from Derry lost their lives.

She says this stretch of road, particularly the bend just before Harkins Petrol Station, poses serious safety risks that need immediate attention for the sake of all who use it.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, local garage owner Raymond McDaid said he is called to clear vehicles from the ditch at least once a month………

