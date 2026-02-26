Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Petition launched to secure road safety measures in St Johnston

An online petition has been launched calling for the provision of new signage and speed ramp on the R236 into St Johnston.

The petition organiser, Donna Marie Reynolds, says the road has been a serious concern due to numerous collisions, the most recent being Tuesday night’s tragedy in which two 19 year old men from Derry lost their lives.

She says this stretch of road, particularly the bend just before Harkins Petrol Station, poses serious safety risks that need immediate attention for the sake of all who use it.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, local garage owner Raymond McDaid said he is called to clear vehicles from the ditch at least once a month………

 

You can access the petition HERE

You can heart the full discussion on this issue from this morning’s Greg Hughes Show, including a lengthy discussion with petition organiser  Donna Marie Reynolds here –

 

candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered at Slieve League following search operation

26 February 2026
Pearse Dail DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash once again on the floor of the Dail

26 February 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes DCB retrospective payments, but acknowledges slow pace of progress

26 February 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

102 admitted patients without beds in the North West

26 February 2026
