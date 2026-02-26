Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Preliminary hearing into death of Donegal soldier held partly in private

A preliminary hearing into the death of Donegal soldier Pte Seán Rooney was held partly behind closed doors over “extremely sensitive” security issues, the Irish Independent reports.

The 24 year old from Newtowncunningham, was killed more than three years ago when the convoy he was travelling in came under fire in Lebanon.

His family called for as much of the inquest as possible to be public, and Chief Coroner Myra Cullinane supported this, but ruled that the preliminary session should take place behind closed doors.

The inquest is set to resume on April 23rd.

