Ryan McHugh reflects on ATU Freshers win and looks ahead to Donegal’s clash with Galway on Sunday

ATU Donegal won the Higher Education Gaelic Football Fresher 2 Championship title on Wednesday evening.

ATU beat SETU Carlow 2-17 to 1-3 in the decider in Louth under the management of county players Ryan McHugh and Peader Mogan.

The victory gave ATU the season ending double having early in the year won the league title.

Donegal and Kilcar player Ryan McHugh, one half of the management set up with the freshers, spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly in the aftermath of Wednesday’s game.

McHugh looked back at a great season for the young college students and also spoke about Donegal’s upcoming clash with Galway in the National Football League…