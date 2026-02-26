Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ryan McHugh reflects on ATU Freshers win and looks ahead to Donegal’s clash with Galway on Sunday

ATU Freshers manager Ryan McHugh

ATU Donegal won the Higher Education Gaelic Football Fresher 2 Championship title on Wednesday evening.

ATU beat SETU Carlow 2-17 to 1-3 in the decider in Louth under the management of county players Ryan McHugh and Peader Mogan.

The victory gave ATU the season ending double having early in the year won the league title.

Donegal and Kilcar player Ryan McHugh, one half of the management set up with the freshers, spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly in the aftermath of Wednesday’s game.

McHugh looked back at a great season for the young college students and also spoke about Donegal’s upcoming clash with Galway in the National Football League…

Top Stories

louise callaghan dcil
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCIL launch Strategic Plan to expand services in Donegal

26 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered at Slieve League following search operation

26 February 2026
Pearse Dail DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash once again on the floor of the Dail

26 February 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes DCB retrospective payments, but acknowledges slow pace of progress

26 February 2026
