Two victims of St Johnston road collision named locally

Two victims of a fatal road collision in St Johnston yesterday have been named locally.

Daniel Cullen and Caoimhin Porter-McLoone were both 18-years-old and from the Shantallow area of Derry.

The collision occurred on the R236 road at around 11:15pm on Tuesday night, 24th February.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the area between 10:45pm and 11:45pm and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to assist with the Gardaí investigation.