Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Ballybofey no longer has Ireland’s highest commercial vacancy rate

 

 

 

The commercial vacancy rate in Donegal in December 2025 was 20.6%, 6% higher than the national average. That’s the second highest rate in the country.

Ballybofey had the county’s highest commercial vacancy rate in December 2025 at 33.6%, but is no longer the town with the highest vacancy rate in the country.

That unwanted title now goes to Shannon in County Clare.

Ballybofey had the state’s second highest vacancy rate, while Letterkenny’s rate of 26.2% is the fifth highest in the state.

********************

You can download the full report here –  GeoDirectory_Commercial BuildingsReport_Q42025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_27-2-2026_142643_assets.gov.ie
News, Top Stories

End of January sees slight increase in homelessness figures

27 February 2026
face mask flu covid virus
News, Top Stories

HSE investigating suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny

27 February 2026
Geodirectory Feb 26
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey no longer has Ireland’s highest commercial vacancy rate

27 February 2026
killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU must help with costs and adopt common sense if it expects Irish fishers to accept better monitoring – Mullooly

27 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_27-2-2026_142643_assets.gov.ie
News, Top Stories

End of January sees slight increase in homelessness figures

27 February 2026
face mask flu covid virus
News, Top Stories

HSE investigating suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny

27 February 2026
Geodirectory Feb 26
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey no longer has Ireland’s highest commercial vacancy rate

27 February 2026
killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU must help with costs and adopt common sense if it expects Irish fishers to accept better monitoring – Mullooly

27 February 2026
LEO Office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Economic Committee hears of financial support available from LEO

27 February 2026
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal to be provisionally implemented after South American ratifications

27 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube