Ballybofey no longer has Ireland’s highest commercial vacancy rate

The commercial vacancy rate in Donegal in December 2025 was 20.6%, 6% higher than the national average. That’s the second highest rate in the country.

Ballybofey had the county’s highest commercial vacancy rate in December 2025 at 33.6%, but is no longer the town with the highest vacancy rate in the country.

That unwanted title now goes to Shannon in County Clare.

Ballybofey had the state’s second highest vacancy rate, while Letterkenny’s rate of 26.2% is the fifth highest in the state.

********************

You can download the full report here – GeoDirectory_Commercial BuildingsReport_Q42025