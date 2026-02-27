Boil Water Notice remains in place in Culdaff 10 days later

Works are ongoing to lift the boil water notice in Culdaff.

The notice was issued 10 days ago for the public water supply, affecting approximately 1,300 residents.

Monitoring of the supply continues, and the results will be regularly reviewed and shared with the HSE.

In the meantime, all customers on the Culdaff Public Water Supply and the Three Glens Group Water Scheme are advised to continue boiling their water before use until further notice.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: