Defence bid rejected in Lyra McKee murder trial

The case concerning the murder of journalist Lyra McKee was before Belfast Crown Court today.

The BBC reports that the trial judge dismissed a defence application arguing there was no case to answer due to insufficient evidence.

The 29-year-old was shot in the Creggan area of Derry more than six years ago while observing and reporting on rioting.

The New IRA previously admitted responsibility for her death.

Peter Cavanagh, 37, of Mary Street in Derry, Jordan Devine, 25, of Bishop Street, and Paul McIntyre, 58, of Kells Walk, are all charged with murder.

All three men deny the charges.

