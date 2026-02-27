Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“Duffy did his city proud once again” – Derry Assistant Manager Andy Mitchell

Andy Mitchell

When Tom Lonergan put Waterford 2-0 up from the penalty spot just before the hour-mark, it looked like it was going to be a bleak evening for Derry City’s home supporters in tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Cue the Michael Duffy show.

Last year’s LOI Player Of The Season once again showed why he is one of the hottest properties in the league as he hit a hat-trick in a stunning comeback.

Dipo Akinyemi got Derry’s other goal on the night as The Candy Stripes ran out 4-2 winners.

After the game, Derry Assistant Manager Andy Mitchell says Duffy did his city proud once again with the performance…

