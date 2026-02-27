Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
End of January sees slight increase in homelessness figures

There has been an increase in the number of homeless people both regionally and nationally in the latest Government homelessness report.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 158 adults in the North West were homeless at the end of January, an increase of three on December’s figure of 155.

Of those, 42 were in Donegal, a decrease of one on December’s figure.

31 families in the North West were registered as homeless at the end of last month, up one from December.

The number of dependent children in need of accommodation rose by nine to 65, on December’s total.

Nationally, 17,112 people were recorded as being homeless at the end of January, an increase of 2.26% on December.

Of those, 5,319 were children, representing an increase of 2.5% month on month.

The full report can be found HERE.

Advertisement

