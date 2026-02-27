EU must help with costs and adopt common sense if it expects Irish fishers to accept better monitoring – Mullooly

The EU Commission is being urged to upgrade the designation of Killybegs to a control port ahead of the implementation of new legislation.

The issue was raised at the European Parliament’s Committee on Fisheries by Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who told the committee that what fishers in Ireland are seeking is common sense, and an understanding at official level of how these things work in real life.

He said fishermen are not opposed to controls, but implementation must not bankrupt smaller boats.

If Brussels wants better monitoring, Ciaran Mullooly says, it must help with the costs…………………