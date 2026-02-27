Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

EU must help with costs and adopt common sense if it expects Irish fishers to accept better monitoring – Mullooly

The EU Commission is being urged to upgrade the designation of Killybegs to a control port ahead of the implementation of new legislation.

The issue was raised at the European Parliament’s Committee on Fisheries by Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who told the committee that what fishers in Ireland are seeking is common sense, and an understanding at official level of how these things work in real life.

He said fishermen are not opposed to controls, but implementation must not bankrupt smaller boats.

If Brussels wants better monitoring, Ciaran Mullooly says, it must help with the costs…………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_27-2-2026_142643_assets.gov.ie
News, Top Stories

End of January sees slight increase in homelessness figures

27 February 2026
face mask flu covid virus
News, Top Stories

HSE investigating suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny

27 February 2026
Geodirectory Feb 26
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey no longer has Ireland’s highest commercial vacancy rate

27 February 2026
killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU must help with costs and adopt common sense if it expects Irish fishers to accept better monitoring – Mullooly

27 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_27-2-2026_142643_assets.gov.ie
News, Top Stories

End of January sees slight increase in homelessness figures

27 February 2026
face mask flu covid virus
News, Top Stories

HSE investigating suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny

27 February 2026
Geodirectory Feb 26
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey no longer has Ireland’s highest commercial vacancy rate

27 February 2026
killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU must help with costs and adopt common sense if it expects Irish fishers to accept better monitoring – Mullooly

27 February 2026
LEO Office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Economic Committee hears of financial support available from LEO

27 February 2026
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal to be provisionally implemented after South American ratifications

27 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube