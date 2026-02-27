Extended inter-county season to be voted on at this weekend’s GAA Congress

The 2026 GAA Congress will take place over the course of today and tomorrow at Croke Park, with 25 motions set to be debated and a new GAA President to be elected.

Derek Kent of Wexford, John Murphy of Sligo and Ger Ryan of Tipperary are the three candidates eligible to be voted in as President-elect to take over the role in February of next year.

The 25 motions fall largely into three categories which are the scheduling of the inter-county season, the structures of the championships and the sport’s amateur status.

The motion that has been widely talked about is the proposal to extend the inter-county season by two weeks, meaning the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final would be played on the last Sunday in July, while the football decider would be pushed back to the middle of August.

Should this motion pass, it would mean the end of pre-season competitions like the Dr. McKenna Cup as no inter-county competitions could be played before the fourth Sunday of the year.